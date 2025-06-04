Trust Jesus Substack
Rejoice in Unsparing Pain
It is hard going through difficult situations.
2 hrs ago
The Vine & The Fig Tree
Many people today believe that the church has replaced Israel and that the promises given to Israel now apply to the church.
Jun 1
1
2
May 2025
Hope or Despair
These days it can feel like the whole world is out of control.
May 28
Awe & Reverence
It seems like most Christians today have lost their reverence and awe of God.
May 25
3
Worship in Truth
In our culture today, people like to have “my truth” as opposed to “your truth.” They want to have teachers who tell them what they want to hear and…
May 21
1
Our Most Important Ministry
Our Kids & Our Family
May 18
1
Like Laodicea
In case you haven’t noticed, I’ve spent a lot of time reading Revelation lately.
May 14
1
1
When Unbelievers Listen Better than Believers
What does it say about us that believers don’t listen as well as unbelievers?
May 11
3
1
Getting to Know God Through the Bible
I’ve been really deeply studying end times prophecy today.
May 7
1
1
Signs of the Times: Technology
End Times
May 4
3
1
April 2025
Signs of the Times: Jesus says (Part 2)
End Times
Apr 30
4
3
Rich Bitterman's What If God Knew Every Secret You've Ever Had
I’m posting this article on Substack because I wanted to share it with a young lady who has been in terrible health for around 5 years.
Apr 29
1
